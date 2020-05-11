Microsoft rolls out its Reply All Storm Protection feature to Office365 worldwide

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Microsoft on Sunday announced that it will be rolling out its Reply All Storm Protection feature for Office 365 worldwide.
The feature had been announced back in 2019 at Microsoft’s Microsoft Ignite 2019 event. It is an attempt to stop a storm of e-mails when recipients, part of a large conversation click on ‘reply all’ for emails marked with a huge number of people. The feature is meant to put a temporary reply-all email block in place to prevent a system overload due to a reply all ‘storm.’
“When a ‘reply all mail storm’ happens in your organisation, it can disrupt business continuity and in some cases even throttle the rest of your organisation’s email for a period of time,” Microsoft explained in an official blog post.
A major example of how these ‘reply all emails’ can disrupt business continuity is the Bedlam DL3 incident. Back in 1997.
In 1997 a Microsoft employee noticed that he was on a distribution list (DL) called BedlamDL3. He sent an email to be removed from the list not realizing that the DL included one-quarter of all Microsoft employees, around 13,000 members at that time who all received a copy of his request to be removed from the DL. Other employees also started to use Reply All to also ask to be removed. Within an hour 15 million messages were generated amounting to 195 GB of data bringing Microsoft's Exchange servers to a slow crawl. It had taken two days to clean up the servers.
After the BedlamDL3 incident, the Exchange team had introduced a number of features to prevent such instances including Hidden Distribution Lists, Recipient Limits, and DL sender restrictions were just a few of the measures introduced.
Most recently in March, thousands of Microsoft employees were included in another reply-all email thread that had been shut down in 30 minutes, The Verge reported.
The feature is to further prevent reply-all threads with a large number of employees and maintain business continuity.
Microsoft will put the feature in place when it detects 10 reply all-s to over 5,000 recipients within 60 minutes. It will then block subsequent replies to the thread for 4 hours.
“We’ll maintain the temporary block (and sending of NDRs) active for a number of hours, a ‘cool-down’ period, to let the storm pass so people can get back to their regular work,” Microsoft explained.
“Over time, as we gather usage telemetry and customer feedback, we expect to tweak, fine-tune, and enhance the Reply All Storm Protection feature to make it even more valuable to a broader range of Office 365 customers,” it further said.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
Fixed deposits guarantee capital, interest; debt funds show high variability in returns
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Sensex, Nifty 50 have fallen sharply and hover above respective key support; stay alert
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...