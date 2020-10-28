Microsoft Teams now has over 115 million daily active users: Nadella

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
Microsoft’s video conferencing platform Teams has grown its user base to over 115 million daily active users, the company said on Tuesday. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the numbers in an earnings call with investors on Tuesday. He said the company is witnessing increased usage across its productivity tools.
“We are seeing increased usage intensity as people communicate, collaborate and co-author content across work, life, and learning,” Nadella said.
Overall, “Microsoft 365 users generated more than 30 billion collaboration minutes in a single day this quarter,” he said.
With shelter in place orders amid Covid-19 and a range of new features introduced to the tool, Teams has witnessed significant growth in the userbase. In terms of education, for instance, nearly 270,000 institutions are using Teams for remote learning, the Microsoft CEO said.
The tech giant had announced a range of new updates and features for its video conferencing platform at its Microsoft Ignite 2020 event.
It had increased the participant limit for the tool to support up to 1,000 participants on a meeting by the end of the year.
Earlier this year, it had introduced the ‘Together mode’ on the platform which places all participants of a meeting on a shared background.
It had also announced features such as ‘Breakout Rooms’ and ‘Virtual Commute’ which will soon be added to the platform.
