Microsoft and Tech Data, an American multinational distribution company, are hosting the third edition of Tech Mart in Chennai on Friday (March 24).

Tech Mart in Chennai will serve as a one-stop window, offering one-on-one expert consultations, solutions showcase and technical sessions to help organisations reimagine their business with technology, said a press release.

The event will showcase solutions that can help businesses migrate, manage and optimise applications, infrastructure and data on cloud, improve their security posture, enhance productivity and collaboration as well as gain insights into solutions across HR, operations and customer relationship management.

Addressing challenges

“At Microsoft, our constant endeavor is to empower businesses with the right technology so they can do more with less. Initiatives such as Tech Mart are aimed at showcasing the possibilities that technology can unlock for organisations by meeting their unique needs, addressing their business challenges and empowering them in today’s digitally empowered economy,” Samik Roy, Executive Director, Corporate, Medium and Small Business, Microsoft India, said in the release.

“As Tamil Nadu continues to create an environment for MSMEs to grow and succeed, Microsoft along with our partners, are focused on supporting these businesses in their digital transformation with technology solutions that are secured, affordable, easy to deploy and use,” he added.