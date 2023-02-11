Microsoft has announced that it is planning to demo ChatGPT and Prometheus models integration in its productivity apps like Word, PowerPoint and Outlook.

According to reports, Microsoft is likely to integrate ChatGPT from March.

Microsoft has recently improved the Bing search engine and Edge web browser with OpenAI-backed ChatGPT language. .

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, said that he wishes Microsoft to be seen as an industry leader in AI, and is working to lead the company in the desired direction.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has gained popularity since its launch, bringing close to 100 million users to the platform in two months.