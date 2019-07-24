Microsoft’s annual Hackathon sees over 23,000 participants

Over 23,000 techies have joined a massive hackathon that started today at Microsoft campuses across 75 countries. Microsoft employees, select customers and non-governmental organisations have been asked to bring forth solutions in 20 broad areas.

India is playing a key role in the hackathon with nearly one-fourth of the 23,000 hackers taking part in the fete, an annual feature after Satya Nadella took over the reins of the company.

The Microsoft India Development Centre (MSIDC) here is one of the locations. People have been divided into teams to work on their product ideas.

"It's not something that is restricted for the hackathon period. Subject experts will help the techies in transforming their ideas into a product or service," Reena Dayal Yadav, Director, Microsoft Garage India, told BusinessLine on the sidelines of the event.

"Last year, artificial intelligence (AI) emerged as the hot hack theme. This year, the energy around AI continues, as well as a greater focus on inclusion, accessibility, and social change," Susie Kandzor, group manager of the hackathon, said in a statement.