Bharat 2047 initiative—a pivotal moment in the country’s history. Milestone is committed to becoming a trusted growth partner by offering advanced video technologies that enhance productivity, unlocking capabilities such as data-driven business analytics, industrial automation, and real-time incident reporting.”

The company’s new Experience Center demonstrates advanced video applications and its uses outside of traditional surveillance. In addition to trying out Milestone Kite, visitors can experience other technologies like heatmapping to optimize productivity in manufacturing operations and data centers, crowd management and automated baggage security for airports, and AI-powered passenger flow analytics for railways and other public transport infrastructure.

With Milestone Kite, businesses in India can access video management software suited to operations with multiple locations with a few cameras at each site. The service is suited to organizations with limited IT capabilities, bandwidth limitations, or premises where installing on-site gateway hardware is not feasible. Milestone Kite can incorporate a range of value-added integrations like simple visitor tracking or deep analytics powered by AI and ML.

The Danish Ambassador to India, His Excellency Freddy Svane, commented, “The relationship between Denmark and India is built upon a commitment to multifaceted, sustainable partnerships that benefit both our countries. The launch of Milestone’s first Experience Center in India is a testament to the ongoing strength of this bilateral relationship. I look forward to seeing more Danish companies expanding their presence and forging deeper roots in this incredibly dynamic, fast-growing economy. Milestone is playing a part in the realization of Viksit Bharat by tapping into Bharat as the world’s new powerhouse of technologies and talents.”

This Experience Center is Milestone Systems’ third facility of its kind in Asia Pacific and is the latest move by the company to expand its footprint in the Indian market, having previously opened offices in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.

Malou added that by focusing on key verticals like automobile manufacturing, smart cities, critical infrastructure, and data centres, the company wants to help support economic progress, leading the way for improved well-being across all parts of society. “As our Experience Centre demonstrates, our technology can also play a crucial role in quality-of-life contexts by enhancing public safety, improving the efficiency of infrastructure, and offering a more secure environment at locations such as schools and hospitals. We’re looking forward to partnering with stakeholders across a diverse range of sectors as India works towards a future of greater prosperity for all,” she said.

