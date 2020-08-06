Mindtree appoints Venu Lambu as President of Global Markets

Digital technology services company Mindtree has appointed Venu Lambu as President of Global Markets.

Based in London, Lambu will be responsible for formulating strategic direction and business development for Mindtree businesses across all industry segments, a statement from the company said.

“Venu has the ideal combination of leadership acumen, energy, and experience to help drive our aggressive plans to further scale the business,” said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mindtree. “He has a track record of accelerating revenue streams, helping businesses transition to digital and managing high-performance teams which makes him a great fit for Mindtree.”

In the past, Lambu has held leadership positions at Cognizant, HCL Technologies and IBM. He has a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from the University of Mysore and a general management certification from London School of Business.