Info-tech

Mindtree appoints Venu Lambu as President of Global Markets

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on August 06, 2020 Published on August 06, 2020

Will be based in London

Digital technology services company Mindtree has appointed Venu Lambu as President of Global Markets.

Based in London, Lambu will be responsible for formulating strategic direction and business development for Mindtree businesses across all industry segments, a statement from the company said.

“Venu has the ideal combination of leadership acumen, energy, and experience to help drive our aggressive plans to further scale the business,” said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mindtree. “He has a track record of accelerating revenue streams, helping businesses transition to digital and managing high-performance teams which makes him a great fit for Mindtree.”

In the past, Lambu has held leadership positions at Cognizant, HCL Technologies and IBM. He has a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from the University of Mysore and a general management certification from London School of Business.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 06, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Overall IT spending may dip 8% globally in 2020: Gartner