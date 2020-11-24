Mindtree to become business transformation partner to Nordex Group

Mindtree, a digital transformation and technology services company, on Monday signed a five-year deal with wind turbine manufacturer, The Nordex Group.

The Nordex Group chose Mindtree as its business transformation partner to simplify, modernise, and transform its entire IT landscape globally, while providing scalability to support the company’s growth plans, a filing with the BSE said.

The Nordex Group is an integrated, global manufacturer of innovative onshore wind turbine systems. Founded in 1985, the products of the company regularly shape the technological developments of the wind energy industry. The Group has installed wind power capacity of more than 30 GW in over 40 markets, significantly contributing to carbon-free power generation.

“Demand for wind power will continue to grow globally and so will Nordex. Delivering to our expanding international customer base reliably and securely will require standardisation and simplification of our underlying systems. We will design a scalable digital architecture that enables us to deliver with speed and agility,” said Stefan Ewald, CIO, Nordex Group.

To align the Nordex Group’s IT infrastructure with its strategic vision across the complete value chain, Mindtree will support the full stack transformation of its current IT operations and service delivery. “The scope includes the standardisation and roll-out of new projects and operational processes, the consolidation of existing IT services, and the development of a future-ready cloud platform which maintains a robust cybersecurity posture,” said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree.