The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Agnit Semiconductors Private Ltd for design and development of advanced Gallium Nitride (Gan) semiconductors essential for the next generation of wireless transmitters in defence applications ranging from radars to electronics warfare jammers.

This is the 300th contract Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX)-Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) has inked to get India rid of imports in Gan components, which are sensitive and cutting-edge technology whose exports are controlled and restricted by many countries, the Ministry of Defence officially stated on Friday.

The pact was signed by Additional Secretary (Defence Industries Production) & CEO/DIO T Natarajan with Agnit Semiconductors Private Ltd in the presence of Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and other senior civil and military officials of MoD.

GaB components

“The proposal aims to design, develop and manufacture GaN components for defence in India using completely indigenous GaN technology. This would significantly enhance the indigenous design & development capability, paving way for immense potential in defence sector including exports,” the Ministry’s statement read.

In his address, the Defence Secretary, as per the MoD, lauded the innovators on their success and reiterated the need for accelerated development of indigenous technologies. He complimented iDEX on the signing of the 300th contract and asked the Officials to maintain the impressive tempo of connecting innovators with the Defence Sector.

Defence PSU

In another development, state-owned Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) became the first Defence PSU to sign a procurement contract under iDEX scheme with its winner Blurgs Innovations Private Limited for their solution ‘TRIDENT’, which is an intelligent maritime domain awareness tool with a robust solution designed to enhance maritime security, informed the Ministry. This solution assists in building superior maritime domain awareness by relying on anomalous detection and would aid in quicker decision making, observed the MoD.

Through the iDEX framework, launched by the Prime Minister in 2018, the MoD provides a platform of co-creation and co-development in the defence sector, engages start-ups and develops defence and aerospace set up in the country.