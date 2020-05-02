Ministry of Electronics & IT lists start-ups for securing Work from Home environment

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India along with DSCI (Data Security Council of India) and National Centre of Excellence for CyberSecurity Technology Development and Entrepreneurship has officially announced the list of Indian Start-ups for securing Work from Home Environment. The list includes:

WiJungle

WiJungle is an Indian cybersecurity company that develops and markets a unified network security gateway to organizations across 25+ countries worldwide. The company serves government and private giants across industry verticals like hospitality, healthcare, education, retail, défense, and transportation, among others.

The platform helps in network data leak prevention along with malware protection, cloud sandboxing & zero-day protection. Additionally, it lets users impose granular access control to network resources. It also provides users VPN: SSL & IPsec, Hub& spokes,multi-layer auth, and split tunneling features for a more secure connection, the company mentioned in its official release.

CloudCodes

Founded in 2011, CloudCodes aims to bring innovative and agile cloud security solutions to businesses worldwide, provides cloud security through the single sign-on the solution, not only offers cost-efficient and integrated solutions but also gives complete control to your data.

CloudCodes provides shadow IT controls, cloud workload assessment, Cloud DLP, and email DLP to ensure your business is data leak proof. It also allows a compliance check and a single sign-on solution. The platform lets users gain granular control over data to ensure there is no data breach by users by proving access controls to the company.

Data Resolve

Data Resolve to offer a mechanism through which customers can detect and tackle various kinds of sensitive activities pertaining to data loss and data theft. They provide a proactive approach to the organizations by facilitating the following: User Behavioral Analysis, commonly known as UBA, Centralized Management Console for efficient management, Real Time-Based Incident Reporting via SMS Alerts.

Data Resolve prevents data leak, compliance monitoring, and provides forensic investigation. It provides employees with monitoring services as well, as per the company.

InstaSafe:

Founded in 2012, by a seasoned team having more than 50 years of experience in the cybersecurity space, InstaSafe is a leading cloud-based Security-as-a-Service provider.

InstaSafe aims to make the internet safe, connected, and open by eliminating the gaps in the traditional network and security tools. It provides multi-factor authentication, geo-fencing of devices, granular access control, and secure operation in a multi-cloud environment.

BlockArmour

Block Armour is a cybersecurity startup focused on harnessing the potential of emerging technologies such as blockchain to counter growing cybersecurity challenges in bold new ways.

Block Armour provides blockchain-enabled digital identity, data leak prevention through RDP policy, and agent-based access deployment. The platform provides its users with an encrypted channel, invisible access gateway, and SDP based distributed architecture.