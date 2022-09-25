MMA Student convention on AI to be held on September 27

Madras Management Association (MMA) is organising the 21st MMA All India Management Students’ Convention on 27th September 2022 at the IIT Research Park Auditorium under the theme “AI Shaping Today and the Future”

AI is changing the rules of the game across nearly every industry. It is already the main driver of emerging technologies like big data, robotics and Internet of Things (IoT), and it will continue to act as a technological innovator for the foreseeable future. The topics and sessions at the convention are relevant to management students, enabling them to understand the core concepts of AI, connect the dots and prepare themselves to not only exploit the opportunities thrown open by embracing technology but also to understand how to face the challenges, says a statement from MMA.

Some of the distinguished speakers at the convention include Prof V Kamakoti, Director, Indian Institute of Technology Madras; M Arumugam, Managing Director, Broadline Technologies; Vijay Sankar, Deputy Chairman, The Sanmar Group.