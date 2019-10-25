Mobikon raises $12.5 million Series B round led by Binny Bansal

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
Mobikon, a data exchange platform for food and beverage segment, has raised a Series B round of $12.5 million, led by Internet entrepreneur and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal.
Bansal who would be also joining on the company’s board, Mobikon said in a statement.
“We will use this fresh capital to take a formidable market share in our existing geographies and establish a strong foothold in Australia and Indonesia, besides investing heavily in our tech stack including data science team and integration frame work,” Samir Khadepaun, Founder and CEO at Mobikon said.
“Our objective is to accelerate the value creation for restaurants beyond discounting by using data insights and open API platform which will network and channelise the entire eco-system around restaurants,” he added.
“Mobikon has posted a stellar growth rate in customer acquisition in the last few months, along with demonstrated improvement in key business metrics of portfolio restaurants. Their proposed geographical expansion into Australia and further into South East Asia will give them unbeatable market leadership in the restaurant-tech space,” Bansal said.
