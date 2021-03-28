Mobile wellness apps likely to exceed 1 billion downloads in 2021: Report

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Top mobile wellness apps are forecasted to cross 1 billion worldwide installs in 2021, according to a report by Sensor Tower.
According to the report, worldwide installs for top mobile wellness apps are likely to increase by 42 per cent in 2021 when compared to about 730 million installs in 2019.
“Just as consumer adoption will remain elevated throughout this year, so will consumer spending,” it said in a blog post.
According to the report, consumers spending on such apps is likely to amount to nearly $1.6 billion in 2021, up more than 15 per cent year-over-year from approximately $1.4 billion in 2019.
“Mental wellness apps saw a surge of first-time installs early on during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the category has continued to witness elevated consumer demand,” it said.
The analysis includes a range of wellness apps, including home fitness, spiritual wellbeing, and diet & nutrition.
Worldwide installs of the top 100 apps in this category crossed the 200 million mark for the first time ever in April 2020, reaching 238 million globally that month. Installs amounted to 1.2 billion in 2020. Europe, the Middle East and Africa ( EMEA) closed the highest installs, accounting for nearly 36 per cent of the installs from top apps in the category. It was followed closely by Asia Pacific (APAC) with approximately 35 per cent of top wellness app downloads.
Monthly spending on wellness apps also increased during 2020. Spending remained above the $100 million mark per month after March.
Consumers spent a record $1.1 billion globally on wellness apps in the first 10 months of 2020, the report said.
North American users spent the highest amount in the category, accounting for about 53 per cent of consumer spending, followed by users in EMEA with 30 per cent.
