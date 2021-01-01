Amazon launches AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD smart TVs in India

Amazon has launched its first series of televisions under the AmazonBasics brand in India.

The two sets of AmazonBasics televisions in 50-inch and 55-inch display model are priced from ₹29,999 onwards and are listed on the Amazon India website.

The AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition televisions come with 4K Ultra HD Smart LED display panels. The televisions feature inbuilt 20-Watt speakers with support for Dolby Atmos for audio. The TVs also have Dolby Vision support.

The television range is powered by a 1.95GHz Quad core processor. It comes with three HDMI 2.0 ports. The smart TV range runs on Fire TV operating system and comes with built-in Alexa and Alexa voice controls.

It features DTH Set-Top Box Integration to switch between DTH TV Channels and OTT apps from home screen. The OS supports a range of apps including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube along with over 5,000 apps from Fire OS Store, as per the listing.

According to AFTVNews website, Amazon is also planning to launch a a 43-inch 4K TV in India with similar specs in addition to a 43-inch 1080p TV and a 32-inch 720p TV running on the Fire TV OS.

The AmazonBasics TV range will compete with smart televisions under similar price range from brands such as Xiaomi, TCL, and Vu, among others.