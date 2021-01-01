Amazon launches AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD smart TVs in India

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Amazon has launched its first series of televisions under the AmazonBasics brand in India.
The two sets of AmazonBasics televisions in 50-inch and 55-inch display model are priced from ₹29,999 onwards and are listed on the Amazon India website.
The AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition televisions come with 4K Ultra HD Smart LED display panels. The televisions feature inbuilt 20-Watt speakers with support for Dolby Atmos for audio. The TVs also have Dolby Vision support.
The television range is powered by a 1.95GHz Quad core processor. It comes with three HDMI 2.0 ports. The smart TV range runs on Fire TV operating system and comes with built-in Alexa and Alexa voice controls.
It features DTH Set-Top Box Integration to switch between DTH TV Channels and OTT apps from home screen. The OS supports a range of apps including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube along with over 5,000 apps from Fire OS Store, as per the listing.
According to AFTVNews website, Amazon is also planning to launch a a 43-inch 4K TV in India with similar specs in addition to a 43-inch 1080p TV and a 32-inch 720p TV running on the Fire TV OS.
The AmazonBasics TV range will compete with smart televisions under similar price range from brands such as Xiaomi, TCL, and Vu, among others.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
₹1436 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1425141514451460 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy Century Textiles & Industries at current levels. The stock ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
The best classroom is the outside world — readily available and for free
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
For a form of art that is so dependent on human interaction and collaboration, theatre this year has been ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...