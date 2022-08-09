Apple: iOS 16 Beta 5 gets battery percentage indicator, copy and delete, and more

Apple announced a few updates for iOS 16 beta 5 at Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC 2022). The latest beta version for iOS 16 brings enhanced and hassle free user interface. As per reports, Apple has brought changes for iMessages, battery indicator, copy and delete mode, and others.

Latest features

Apple rolled out five major updates for its iOS 16 latest beta version and the users were waiting for 5 years for this feature. Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone X and iPhone XS users will now be able to see the battery percentage indicator inside the battery icon ion the status bar. The feature can be activated from the battery section under Settings app. This most-awaited feature is not present for iPhone mini series, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR.

The battery percentage is back in the status bar with iOS 16 beta 5, and it looks lovely 🎉 pic.twitter.com/aY6zGBABQU — Federico Viticci (@viticci) August 8, 2022

Apple users will also be able to use the ‘Play Sound’ option in the Find My app with a newly introduced tone that is clearer than previous iOS16 versions. Apple Watch users will also be able to get the perk of new sound open the iPhone app for locating their smartphones.

Dolby Atmos and Lossless indicators has been introduced to Music app. These two indicators will be shown next to the genre of the song that is been played.

Apple consumers will now get ‘Copy and Delete’ option when they take screenshots from their iPhones. Currently, when users tap on ‘Done’ options such as ‘Save To Photos’, ‘ Save To Files’ , ‘Delete Screenshot’ and ‘Cancel’, the option appear.

As per reports, Apple plans to roll out iOS 16 official version alongside Apple 14 series.