Apple’s iPhone 13 series to go on sale in India starting today

The sale of Apple's latest flagship, the iPhone 13 series in India will begin today.
Apple had announced the launch of the iPhone 13 series earlier this month at its latest Apple event.
The iPhone 13 line-up includes four phones- The iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
The phones will be available across various retail stores in the country along with the Apple Store Online and major e-commerce sites. Retail chains where the phones will be available include Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and Croma.
Apart from India, the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini will go on sale in countries including Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions across the globe.
Apple began pre-orders for the iPhone 13 series in India on September 17 with shipments starting today.
The new line-up comes with the new A15 Bionic chip. One of the most notable changes in the phones is the redesigned and improved camera module on the rear. The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini both feature changes including a more advanced dual-camera system with a new wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS).
The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have also received a camera system overhaul. The pro camera system gets its biggest advancement with new ultra wide, wide, and telephoto cameras that capture photos and video. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are also the first iPhones to get 120Hz refresh rate displays.
The Apple iPhone 13 is priced at ₹79,900 for the 128GB variant. The device with the 256GB storage option is priced at ₹89,900 while the 512GB option costs ₹1,09,900.
The iPhone 13 mini will be priced between ₹69,900 and ₹99,900 for 128GB, 256GB and 512GB variants.
The iPhone 13 Pro with the 128GB storage option will be priced at ₹1,19,900. The 256GB variant will be priced at ₹1,29,900 while the 512 GB at ₹1,49,900. It also has a 1TB storage option priced at ₹1,69,900. The iPhone 13 Pro Max with the 128GB storage option will cost ₹1,29,900. The 256GB and 512 GB variants are priced at ₹1,39,900 and ₹1,59,900, respectively. While the 1TB variant is priced at ₹1,79,900.
Apple has also introduced a range of buyback options for the phones. Users will be able to get between ₹9,000 and ₹46,120 as trade-in value for an existing iPhone or smartphone on the new iPhones. Apple is offering a trade-in benefit of up to ₹46,120 for an iPhone 8 or newer model when purchasing an iPhone 13 smartphone. Customers can also avail an EMI plan in order to purchase the new iPhone.
iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini users can get a cashback of ₹6,000 on purchasing the phone via an authorised Apple distributor using HDFC Back cards. They will also get a cashback of ₹5,000 when purchasing the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max using an HDFC Bank card via an authorised Apple distributor.
