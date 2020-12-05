Apple’s replacement program to help glitchy iPhone 11 displays fixed for free

Apple has launched a replacement program as part of which some users may be eligible to get their glitchy iPhone 11 screens fixed for free.

Apple said that a “small percentage of” iPhone 11 displays “may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module.”

The issue affects devices that were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020. These devices will be covered under the program. Users can check if their device is eligible for the program on Apple’s website by entering their serial number.

If their device is eligible, Apple or an Apple authorised service provider will provide service, free of charge.

Furthermore, if a user’s device is damaged in a way which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, they will need to resolve that issue before the service, the company stated.

“In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair,” reads Apple’s website. “Apple may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase. This worldwide Apple program doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 11,” it adds.

If a user believes that their device was affected by the issue and if they have already paid to get it fixed, they can contact Apple for a refund. “The program covers affected iPhone 11 devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit,” Apple said.

Users can get more details about the same on the website.