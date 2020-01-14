Honor launches 9X with pop-up selfie camera, GPU Turbo 3.0 for gaming enthusiasts

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor on Tuesday launched the 9X, the latest version of its flagship smartphone, and wearable products MagicWatch2 and the Band 5i.

The brand aims to position itself as a ‘tech-chic’ one with its new line of products with innovative features and display.

Honor 9X

Honor 9X is the latest in the brand’s range of affordable smartphones. It comes with an EMUI 9.1.0 OS based on Android 9 (Pie), Bluetooth v4.2 and a 4,000 mAh lithium battery.

The smartphone features a hybrid slim slot that supports dual SIMs including a nano SIM. It offers two options in terms of RAM — 6 GB and 4 GB RAM with 128 GB ROM. Additionally, it supports an external memory card with space up to 512 GB.

The device comes with Honor’s much talked about pop-up selfie camera — a 16 MP AI front camera — and a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP AI rear camera. The device also offers AIS Super Night Mode, 4-in-1 light fusion technology and AI stabilisation for night photography. A range of AI-powered photography features including handheld detection, light detection and video stabilisation are among the other features.

Honor aims to target gaming enthusiasts with the 9X’s GPU Turbo 3.0 technology that can significantly boost the device’s gaming capabilities. It supports 25 global games including PUBG, ASPHALT 9, NBA 2K19, Mobile Legends, Fortnite, FIFA Mobile and Modern Combat 5.

The Honor 9X will be available on Flipkart starting January 19 in Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black. The price will differ based on the RAM capabilities — ₹13,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and ₹16,999 for 6GB.

MagicWatch2

The Honor MagicWatch 2 is light and efficient, made of 316L stainless steel. Users can choose one of the many available watch-faces at the ‘watch store’ or set up a personal photo as the display.

The smartwatch is enabled by the Kirin A1 chipset. The 46 mm variant of the watch can last up to two weeks on a single full charge. Powered by Huawei’s proprietary technology, it can detect the user’s heart rate and stress levels as well as sleeping disorders, and offer suggestions to address them. The device also supports 4GB built-in storage, allowing you to store up to 500 songs and enjoy music on the go.

The MagicWatch2’s 46 mm variant acts as a portable companion to the smartphone. The user can make or take calls directly from the smartwatch with a built-in speaker and mic at distance of up to 150 m from the phone. It also supports push notifications for SMSes, email and calendar.

The smartwatch also acts as a fitness companion, supporting 15 goal-based fitness modes including indoor sports and outdoor ones, from running, hiking, cycling and triathlons to indoor pool swimming, free training and rowing.

The watch will available on Amazon Prime from January 18 and elsewhere from January 19. The 46 mm variant is priced at ₹12,999 for Charcoal Black and ₹14,999 for Flax Brown. The 42 mm variant is priced at ₹11,999 for Agate Black and ₹14,999 for Sakura Gold.

Honor Band 5i

The latest in the Honor Band series comes with 2.4 cm (0.96 inches) Full Touch Colour display with 160x80 HD resolution. The device can be charged through a USB portal and can work up to seven days on one full charge.

Using Huawei’s proprietary technology, the band can track the heart rate and help the user maintain his/her workout intensity based on AI algorithms.

Honor expects to get the SpO2 monitor for its smart band soon through an OTA update in order to help the user track the oxygen saturation level in the bloodstream during workouts — this works especially well for users engaging in physical activities at high altitudes. The smart band recognises nine different workout plans.

The Band 5i will also be sold on Amazon along with MagicWatch 2. It is available only in black for now and is priced at ₹1,999.

Honor has also launched Bluetooth earphones with the Honor Sports Pro and Honor Sport Bluetooth Earphones, priced at ₹3,999 and ₹ 1,999, respectively.