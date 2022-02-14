Infinix launches 5G smartphone Zero 5G in India

Infinix, the premium smartphone brand from Transsion group, on Monday announced the launch of its first 5G smartphone, Zero 5G, in the Indian market.

Infinix has tied up with Reliance Jio to test Zero 5G. The device has support for 13 5G Bands.

The smartphone comes with a 6.78 inch FHD+ LTPS IPS display, with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

The phone will run on Android 11. It is powered by the MediaTek Density 900 processor. Apart from the 6-nanometer processor, the device is backed by the latest Arm Cortex-A78 CPU and the Arm Mali-G68 GPU.

It has an expandable 8GB+5GBRAM/128GB ROM. The Zero 5G is also Infinix’s first smartphone supported by the latest LPDDR5 RAM technology and Ultra-Fast (UFS) 3.1 storage.

The device comes with WiFi 6 with 2x2 MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) antennas. It is equipped with a 5000mAh high-capacity battery and supports 33W high-voltage and low-current fast-charging technology.

The smartphone has a triple rear camera set-up with a 48 MP primary camera lens, a 13 MP portrait lens, a 2MP depth lens, and quad-LED flashlights. The 13 MP portrait lens comes with 2x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.

It includes features such as Slow Motion video mode, allowing users to capture videos at 960 FPS from the rear camera and 4K videos at 30 FPS from the front/ rear camera, capturing AI night selfies with dual LED flashlight and a Super Night mode, both in the front and rear camera.

The phone is priced at ₹19,999. It will be available on Flipkart on sale from February 18 onwards.