Infinix unveils NOTE 12 5G series in India

Infinix launched its NOTE 12 5G series in India today. Following the success of Infinix Zero 5G, the newly-launched smartphones have been labelled premium yet affordable. NOTE 12 Pro 5G and NOTE 12 5G come with upgraded internal specifications and 5G connectivity.

Specification highlights

The smartphones have a powerful camera, a seamless processor, a smooth display, and a massive battery.

The two newly-launched smartphones have a 108MP primary camera, AMOLED feature with 6.7 full HD display, MediaTek D810 5G processor, and 5000 mAh battery with Power Marathon tech. Infinix NOTE 12 5G comes in 6GB (expandable up to 9GB)/64GB memory variant, and NOTE 12 Pro 5G is available in 8GB (expandable up to 13 GB) /128GB storage.

Price and availability

NOTE 12 Pro 5G: Priced at ₹17,999, with a discount of ₹1,000 for prepaid orders.

NOTE 12 5G: Priced at ₹14,999, with a discount of ₹500 for prepaid orders.

Both devices will come in two colour alternatives: Force Black and Snowfall White. The series will be available for sale on Flipkart from July 15.