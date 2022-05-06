Motorola Edge 30 to debut in India on May 12

Motorola is gearing up for the launch of its Edge 30 smartphone in India, a month after its launch in Europe. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Edge 30 may launch in India on May 12. The handset is expected to be priced at around ₹36,000.

[Exclusive] I can confirm that the motorola edge 30 is launching on 12th May in India.

It is World's Thinnest 5G Smartphone & lightest in the segment and will be the first to bring Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset to India.

It is World's Thinnest 5G Smartphone & lightest in the segment and will be the first to bring Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset to India.

Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ processor. It has a 4,020mAh with 33W fast charging support. According to Gizmochina, Moto Edge 30 will have 8GM RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs on the Android 12 OS and MIUI 13.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The model packs a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a 32MP front camera. Three colour variants of the handset have been released in select global markets: Aurora Green, Meteor Gray, and Supermoon Silver. Reportedly, the same is likely to debut in India.