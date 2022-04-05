OnePlus 10 Pro sales begin with Bullets Wireless Z2 and Buds Pro Radiant Silver variant

OnePlus has commenced the sale of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India today, April 5, 2022, along with Bullets Z2 and Buds Pro. OnePlus 10 Pro made its debut in India on March 31, 2022. The devices are available for sale on OnePlus.in, Amazon, and OnePlus stores across India.

The Bullets Wireless Z2 is available for sale at ₹1,999 in Magico Black and Beam Blue color variants. The device provides 30 hours of playtime in 10 minutes of charging. It is equipped with 12.4 mm drivers.

OnePlus has also released a Radiant Silver color variant for the OnePlus Buds Pro to the already existing Matte Black and Glossy White variants. The device is priced at ₹9,990 and comes with Bluetooth v5.2 technology. It can provide up to 38 hours of playtime. It is equipped with 11 mm drivers.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications and price

Grab the gaming and photography powerhouse OnePlus 10 Pro 5G , packed with Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 and 2nd-Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, at 62,499*#OnePlus10Pro — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 5, 2022

The OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone has a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and an integrated Adreno 730 GPU. It has a 48MP triple rear camera and a 32MP front camera setup.

It packs a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.

The dual-SIM handset features the second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile and runs on Android 12, topped by ColorOS 12.1.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is available in two color variants - Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. The smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at ₹66,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant is priced at ₹71,999.