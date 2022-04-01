OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone launched in India, Europe, North America

OnePlus has officially launched its newest flagship smartphone — the OnePlus 10 Pro — in India, Europe, and North America. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. It supports an improved LTPO technology that allows the device to adjust its refresh rate between 1 Hz and 120 Hz based on the type of content being viewed. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform.

It comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. It will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates. The device is equipped with a 5-layer 3D Passive Cooling System. The phone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery and support 80W SUPERVOOC. The phone’s battery can be refilled from 1-100 per cent in 32 minutes, OnePlus said.

The 80W SUPERVOOC can provide a day’s power in 15 minutes of charging and supports a feature called Smart Charge Protection that is designed to preserve battery health. It also supports wireless charging with 50W AIRVOOC taking the OnePlus 10 Pro from 1-100 per cent in 47 minutes, as per the brand. The phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX789 sensor and an 8 MP telephoto camera offering a 3.3× optical zoom. It features the second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile

Hasselblad Pro Mode on the OnePlus 10 Pro supports capture in 12-bit RAW on all three rear cameras, with Hasselblad Natural Color Solution for Mobile. Additionally, this mode supports a new RAW mode called RAW+ that lets users capture in 12-bit RAW while retaining the OnePlus 10 Pro’s computational photography.

Movie Mode

The Movie Mode will debut on the OnePlus 10 Pro, allowing users to adjust parameters such as ISO, shutter speed, and white balance before and during filming. It also allows users to record in a LOG format without a pre-set picture profile. It features a 32 MP Sony IMX615 sensor at the front. The phone also supports the HyperBoost Gaming Engine that powers a series of new gaming features including General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabiliser and O-Sync.

“GPA Frame Stabiliser aims to reduce frame rate fluctuation when gaming on the OnePlus 10 Pro and works to ensure that, if frame rate drops do occur, they do so gradually rather than quickly and dramatically,” OnePlus explained.

“O-Sync increases the syncing speed between the OnePlus 10 Pro’s processor and display by up to six times when gaming. This reduces touch response times by up to 30 milliseconds, meaning the device reacts quicker to every touch and swipe,” it added. It launches in two colorways – Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

Pricing and availability

The 8 GB+128 GB variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro is priced at ₹66,999 while the 12GB+256 GB variant is priced at ₹71,999. The phone will go on sale starting April 5. The OnePlus 10 Pro will be available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Exclusive Stores and partner outlets.

For the OnePlus community, the brand is hosting a special six city early access pop-up on April 3, starting 11 am IST. Users can head to the following stores to avail of the latest flagship and get exclusive OnePlus goodies-OnePlus Connaught Place in Delhi, OnePlus High Street Phoenix in Mumbai, OnePlus Boulevard in Bangalore, OnePlus Nizam Palace in Hyderabad, OnePlus JM Road in Pune and OnePlus VR Mall in Chennai.

OnePlus also launched a new colorway for the OnePlus Buds Pro called Radiant Silver in India, Europe, and North America. It also announced the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, available exclusively in India.

In India, the OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver will go on sale on April 5 and will be available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores. The earbuds will be priced at ₹9,990. Prior to open sales, Red Cable Club members can purchase the new OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver on April 4 as part of the early access sale on e-commerce sites.

“The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 build on community favorite features from the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition,” OnePlus said.

The Bullets Wireless Z2 comes equipped with fast wired charging that delivers 20 hours of audio playback in 10 minutes. On a full charge, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 can deliver 30 hours of music playback, as per the brand. They are equipped with 12.4 mm drivers. Using an AI scene-model algorithm, its microphone is able to adjust its call noise reduction level. They come with IP55 rated water and dust resistance. The Bullets Wireless Z2’s neckband is made from silicone.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 is available in Magico Black and Beam Blue colourways. In India, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will go on sale on April 5 and will be available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus Exclusive Stores, and partner stores. The earbuds will be priced at ₹1,999. Prior to open sales, Red Cable Club members can purchase the earbuds on April 4 as part of the early access sale on e-commerce sites.