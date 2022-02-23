OnePlus Nord CE 2 is now on sale at ₹23,999

OnePlus Nord CE 2 went on sale on February 22, 2021. Read on to find out the availability, price and specifications. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is available on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in and OnePlus Stores. The 5G smartphone was officially launched on February 17.

Pricing

It is one of the most affordable OnePlus smartphones, available at ₹23,999 having 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The other variant, with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at ₹24,999.

Design

It is available in two colours - Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue. The phone has a thickness of 7.8 mm and 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone has two SIM card slots and a microSD card slot that can accommodate cards with up to 1 TB storage capacity. OnePlus Nord CE 2 has a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display which is HDR10+ certified.

Charging

With a 4500 mAh dual-cell battery, Nord CE 2 5G charges in 15 minutes. The smartphone can go from 0 to 100 per cent charge in 32 minutes with the 65W SuperVOOC charger.

Camera

The 64 MP AI triple camera is loaded with AI features awarding more color and clarity. The 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP macro-lens aid in capturing wider frame and macro shots.

OS setup

OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes with a pre-installed optimised version of OxygenOS 11. The OxygenOS 12 update will roll out in the second half of 2022 for the smartphone.

Besides, the phone will also receive Android version updates and security patches updates for two and three years, respectively. OnePlus Nord CE 2 has the MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core chipset that supports 5G network speed and WiFi 6. It also enhances system stability.