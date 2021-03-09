Oppo launches F19 Pro Series smartphones in India

Oppo has announced the launch of its latest F19 Pro Series smartphones in India.

The brand has launched the F19 Pro+ 5G and F19 Pro smartphones as part of the series. It has also launched its new Oppo Band Style with smartphones.

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G

The smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch Punch-Hole Amoled display.

It is powered by the MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800U chipset. It is equipped with a Battery 4310mAh and supports Oppo 50W Flash Charge.

It runs on ColorOS 11.1. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The smartphone is engineered with Oppo Smart 5G 3.0 compatibility. It also offers a Dual Network Channel feature for connecting to Wi-Fi and a 4G/5G channel.

The smartphone features a 48 MP Quad Camera, 8MP Wide Angle Camera, 2MP Portrait Mono Cameras and 2MP Macro Mono Camera.

It is equipped with a back-facing AI highlight Portrait Video feature. With the smartphone’s Dual-View Video feature, users can keep both their rear and front cameras on at the same time while taking video.

The phone’s Focus Lock feature enables the video recording to automatically follow the subject of a user’s video.

The smartphone will come in Space Silver and Fluid Black colours.

Oppo F19 Pro

The F19 Pro also comes with a 6.43-inch Punch-Hole AMOLED display.

It is equipped with a 4310mAh battery. It supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. The phone runs on ColorOS 11.1.

It comes with a 48 MP AI quad rear camera setup.

It will be available in two colour options - Fluid Black, and Crystal Silver.

Oppo Band Style

The Oppo Band Style comes with a range of health features such as SpO2 Monitoring, breathing quality assessment during sleep and run tracking. It comes with 12 workout modes.

The band has a 1.1-inch full-colour AMOLED screen. It comes with two strap designs—a basic sport version and a style version.

The device has a 100mAh battery and can be fully charged in 1.5 hours, the brand said.

Price and availability

The Oppo Band Style is priced at ₹2,999 and will be available as an Amazon Special starting March 8 from 8 pm.

The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G priced at ₹25,990, the Oppo F19 Pro ( 8+128 GB) priced at ₹21,490, and the F19 pro (8+ 256 GB) at ₹23490 will be available to pre-book starting March 8, 8 pm onward.

The sale will start on March 17.

The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G will be available across mainline retailers and on Amazon. The Oppo F19 Pro will be available across mainline retailers and on all leading e-commerce channels, Oppo said.

It is also offering a bundled discount under which the Enco W11 earbuds will be available at a price of ₹999, while the Oppo Band Style will be available for ₹2,499 with the Oppo F19Pro+ 5G or the Oppo F19 Pro.