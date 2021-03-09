Oppo launches F19 Pro Series smartphones in India

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Oppo has announced the launch of its latest F19 Pro Series smartphones in India.
The brand has launched the F19 Pro+ 5G and F19 Pro smartphones as part of the series. It has also launched its new Oppo Band Style with smartphones.
The smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch Punch-Hole Amoled display.
It is powered by the MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800U chipset. It is equipped with a Battery 4310mAh and supports Oppo 50W Flash Charge.
It runs on ColorOS 11.1. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The smartphone is engineered with Oppo Smart 5G 3.0 compatibility. It also offers a Dual Network Channel feature for connecting to Wi-Fi and a 4G/5G channel.
The smartphone features a 48 MP Quad Camera, 8MP Wide Angle Camera, 2MP Portrait Mono Cameras and 2MP Macro Mono Camera.
It is equipped with a back-facing AI highlight Portrait Video feature. With the smartphone’s Dual-View Video feature, users can keep both their rear and front cameras on at the same time while taking video.
The phone’s Focus Lock feature enables the video recording to automatically follow the subject of a user’s video.
The smartphone will come in Space Silver and Fluid Black colours.
The F19 Pro also comes with a 6.43-inch Punch-Hole AMOLED display.
It is equipped with a 4310mAh battery. It supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. The phone runs on ColorOS 11.1.
It comes with a 48 MP AI quad rear camera setup.
It will be available in two colour options - Fluid Black, and Crystal Silver.
The Oppo Band Style comes with a range of health features such as SpO2 Monitoring, breathing quality assessment during sleep and run tracking. It comes with 12 workout modes.
The band has a 1.1-inch full-colour AMOLED screen. It comes with two strap designs—a basic sport version and a style version.
The device has a 100mAh battery and can be fully charged in 1.5 hours, the brand said.
The Oppo Band Style is priced at ₹2,999 and will be available as an Amazon Special starting March 8 from 8 pm.
The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G priced at ₹25,990, the Oppo F19 Pro ( 8+128 GB) priced at ₹21,490, and the F19 pro (8+ 256 GB) at ₹23490 will be available to pre-book starting March 8, 8 pm onward.
The sale will start on March 17.
The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G will be available across mainline retailers and on Amazon. The Oppo F19 Pro will be available across mainline retailers and on all leading e-commerce channels, Oppo said.
It is also offering a bundled discount under which the Enco W11 earbuds will be available at a price of ₹999, while the Oppo Band Style will be available for ₹2,499 with the Oppo F19Pro+ 5G or the Oppo F19 Pro.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...