Oppo launches Reno8 series, Pad Air tablet and Enco X earbuds in India

Oppo has launched its Reno8 series — Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno8 5G — in India. The company has also unveiled its Enco X2 earbuds and Oppo Pad Air. The Reno8 5G handset will be available for sale at ₹29,999 along with Enco X2 (priced at ₹10,999) from July 25, 2022. The Oppo Pad Air will be available for sale from July 23, 2022.

Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G is backed by Oppo’s imaging NPU, MariSilicon X. It provides a 4K Ultra Night Video experience and packs RGBW Sony IMX709 selfie sensor and Sony’s 50MP IMX766 rear shooter. Its rear camera setup includes an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro snapper. The handset will have two color variants: Glazed Green and Glazed Black.

Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, a 4500mAH battery with 80W SUPERVOOC flash charge. The Reno8 Pro 5G handset is available for sale at ₹45,999.

Oppo Reno8 5G: Specifications

The Oppo Reno8 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC with Oppo’s Super-Conductive VC Liquid Cooling System and ColorOS 12.1. It features dual Sony camera sensors, the IMX709 and the IMX766 and supports Ultra Night Video, Night Portrait and Bokeh Flare video. The camera setup includes 32MP Sony IMX7o9 selfie snapper with 50MP main camera, 8MP wide-angle camera and 2MP macro camera. It sports 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. The handset is available in two colors: Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black.

Oppo Pad Air and Enco X2

In addition, the company has launched the Oppo Pad Air that runs on ColorOS 12 with two configurations: 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB storage priced at ₹16,999 and 4GB RAM coupled with 128GB storage priced at ₹19,999. The device has a ‘6nm’ octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor coupled with AI System Booster 2.1 and RAM Expansion technology.

Oppo has also announced Enco X2 TWS earbuds having Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording. It supports 45dB depth and 4000Hz width active noise cancellation and sports Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system co-developed with Nordic audio giant Dynaudio.