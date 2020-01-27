POCO confirms launch of POCO X2 smartphone; to arrive in India on February 4

Comfort stations to the rescue
POCO on Monday confirmed the launch of its new smartphone, the POCO X2.
The Chinese smartphone brand confirmed the news through a tweet: “An Xperience that will make you go, "Bruh, it's #SmoothAF". #POCOX2 is arriving on Feb 4th 2020.”
The announcement confirmed the much-speculated name of POCO’s next smartphone - after the POCO F1 - along with a few possible features.
The company has also published a teaser for the phone along with a countdown to its launch on its official website. The teaser hints at multiple features of the phone, with a high-end refresh rate meant for “extreme gaming" as its USP.
Images also reveal that the POCO X2 will have a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
The device might also include an 8 mm Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with a Snapdragon 700-chipset, a 64 MP rear camera with a Sony IMX686 primary sensor and liquid cooling, according to reports. The device will also have a better refresh rate of 120 Hz, it is speculated.
Multiple leaks last week suggested that the POCO X2 will essentially be a rebranded Redmi K30 4G. The phone will have similar specifications as the Redmi K30 4G including a 4500mAh battery, according to an India Today report.
This will be POCO’s second smartphone, and also the first device launched by the Chinese smartphone-maker after separating from former parent Xiaomi.
“We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own now, which is why we’re excited to announce that POCO will spin-off as an independent brand,” Xiaomi Vice-President and India Managing Director Manu Jain had said at the official briefing as per previous reports.
The POCO X2 is expected to be priced at Rs.16,000-20,000. The brand will officially unveil the new device at 12 pm on February 4.
