Poco X4 Pro 5G launched in India

Smartphone brand Poco on Monday launched its latest smartphone from the X-Series in India, the Poco X4 Pro 5G.

The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel. The Poco X4 Pro 5G is the first in Poco’s X-Series to come with a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen with a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and comes with UFS 2.2 storage (upto 128GB) coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

It also comes with an integrated 5G modem with 7 5G bands and supporting memory expansion microSD cards with up to 1TB of memory.

The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 67W MMT Sonic charging that will top up the phone to 50 per cent in 15 minutes, the brand said. It also supports MMT split charging technology to prevent overheating.

As for the camera, the phone has a triple camera setup at the rear, including a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP macro lens. It has a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.

Price and availability

Poco X4 Pro 5G will be available in three colours - Poco Yellow, Laser Blue, and Laser Black starting April 5 at 12 noon on Flipkart.

It will be available in three storage variants 6GB + 64GB for ₹18,999, 6GB + 128GB for ₹19,999 and 8GB + 128GB for ₹21,999, respectively.

Further, users can exchange their Poco X-series smartphones, Poco X2, Poco X3, and Poco X3 Pro and grab Poco X4 Pro 5G with an additional ₹3,000 discount.