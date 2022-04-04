Realme 9 4G is launching in India on April 7 alongside Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme has announced the launch of Realme 9 4G in India. It is scheduled to take place on April 7, 2022, at 12.30 pm during a virtual event.

Launching at 12:30 PM, 7th April, on our official channels.

The smartphone will be the latest addition to the Realme 9 series, which includes the Realme 9i, the Realme 9 5G, the Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, Realme 9 Pro 5G, and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. The handset will be launched alongside the Realme GT 2 Pro.

The 6.7-inch Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 65W fast-charging support.

Specifications of Realme 9 4G

The smartphone will have a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, powered by Snapdragon 4G processor. The smartphone is expected to have two configurations 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

The Realme 9 4G will feature a ripple holographic design and will come in Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White, and Meteor Black color variations.

It is expected to have a 16MP front camera and 5,000 mAh battery support for 33W fast charging.

The company has not made any official announcements regarding the price of the smartphone.