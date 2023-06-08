Smartphone maker Realme on Thursday said that the company is eyeing to become number one in the mid-premium handsets, especially with its Number Series, in the next five years.

The company has launched 11 Pro Series 5G, the newest addition to the flagship Number Series starting at ₹23,999.

The 11 Pro Series 5G introduces two smartphones — the 11 Pro+ 5G and the 11 Pro 5G. The 11 Pro+ 5G is available in two variants – at ₹27,999 (8GB+128GB) and ₹29,999 (12GB+256GB).

The Pro 5G is available in three variants starting at ₹23,999 (8GB+128GB), ₹24,999 (8GB+256GB), and ₹27,999 (12GB+256GB). The sale of the smartphones will start from June 15 (Pro+ 5G) and 16 (Pro 5G), respectively.

“The Realme Number Series, has been adored by users worldwide, with over 50 million users globally and 32 million users in India, and the number is increasing significantly,” the company said.

“The Number Series has consistently pushed boundaries, setting new benchmarks in the smartphone industry and our goal is to become the number one smartphone series in the mid-premium segment within the next five years,” Sreehari, Product Manager at Realme India said here at the launch.

For the Realme 11 Pro Series 5G, Realme Design Studios has collaborated with the renowned former Gucci print and textile designer, Matteo Menotto, he said adding that through this collaboration, Realme has aimed to infuse the essence of sophistication and craftsmanship.

“The realme 11 Pro Series 5G continues this legacy, providing our users with a leap-forward experience that exceeds their expectations. We are thrilled to bring this remarkable smartphone to our customers and invite them to embark on an extraordinary journey with realme,” he said.

“Our Realme Number Series has garnered immense admiration and love from our users in India as well as globally, since its inception. With the commitment to providing users with leap-forward technology, we have constantly pushed our boundaries toward innovation with cutting-edge features, exceptional performance, and design,” Sreehari added.

Device specifications

The Realme 11 Pro Series 5G, flagship disruptor with pro-level 200 MP SuperZoom Camera takes a significant leap forward in technology, offering users an elevated level of performance, cutting-edge features, groundbreaking innovations, and an immersive user experience, the company said.

The 11 Pro+ 5G smartphone supports 100W SuperVOOC charging technology, which, combined with its 5000mAh battery capacity, offers extended usage time and fast-charging capabilities, allowing the smartphone to charge up to 100 per cent capacity in just 26 minutes, it added.