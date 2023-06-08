Twitter recently announced a new rule for all Blue badge holders wherein they can edit their tweet within 60-minutes from the time of tweeting, as per Twitter Blue official handle. Initially, when Twitter introduced the edit button, the platform offered 30 minutes to edit already tweeted post.

Blue subscribers now have up to 1 hour to edit their Tweets. — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) June 7, 2023

The tweet editing feature is a go-to feature when someone tweets a wrong tweet mistakenly. As soon as the feature was announced, a post was edited on Twitter Blue’s official page to reflect the change visible.

On Wednesday, Elon Musk also announced a new feature that will allow content creators to interact with their subscribers through subscribers’ email addresses. This feature is also available to the ones who do not have the verified badge.

In addition, Blue users also has the advantage of writing a post up to 4,000 characters.