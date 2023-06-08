Amazon plans to roll out an advertisement-supported plan for its Prime Video streaming services to generate maximum revenue through its entertainment segment, as per a report by The Wall Street Journal. The streaming service hiked its monthly and quarterly subscription costs in April 2023.

Amazon has been earning maximum revenue through advertisement, amounting to $9.5 billion in Q1, up 21 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), according to the report.

Discussion over introducing ad service on Prime Video has been going on for weeks and follows the move taken by its peers, Netflix and Disney.

At the moment, the sports segment and some content on Amazon Prime supports ad service.

Amazon Prime is in talks with Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount Global to bring ad support to their streaming services through Prime Video Channels, as per the report.