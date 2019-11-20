Realme launches ‘fastest charging’ flagship Realme X2 Pro in India

Realme, a fast growing Chinese phone brand from the BBK Electronics group, launched a flagship smartphone, the Realme X2 Pro in India for Rs 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB version and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB/256GB version.

A Master Edition in Brick Red and Concrete will be available for Rs 34,999 and will be available only in the 12GB/256GB version. The company also launched the budget Realme 5S for Rs 9,999.

The marquee feature of the Realme X2 Pro is its ability to charge at top speed going from near-zero to full in just thirty five minutes for its 4,000mAh battery. To do this, the phone uses Realme’s 50W SuperVOOC charger. Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth demonstrated the Realme X2 Pro‘s charging prowess by pitting it against and out-charging the iPhone, Galaxy Note 10 and Huawei’s P30 Pro.

Realme describes the Realme X2 Pro as their ‘ultimate flagship’ and an all-rounder. The phone uses glass back and front, looking quite premium and glossy. There’s Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Realme X2 Pro is a fairly large phone, not really light because of its hefty battery, and a little on the broad side. It uses a 6.4 inch Full HD screen with the much coveted 90Hz refresh rate for smooth and fast scrolling and actions. To go with the large display, there are stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Realme X2 Pro runs on Snapdragon 855+ like the OnePlus 7T Pro and also like it uses UFS 3.0 storage for faster writing of files. The storage options are 8GB and 128GB and 12GB with 256GB. It runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 interface.

Realme has also packed the X2 Pro with plenty of camera offerings. It has quad camera setup with a 64-MP primary camera using the Samsung GW1 sensor, a 13-MP telephoto lens with 2x optical and 20x hybrid zoom, an 8-MP wide-angle camera with an integrated macro lens. There’s also a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is a 16-MP lens.

The second phone, the The Realme 5s, is a budget phone with a 48-MP primary camera, a huge 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.51-inch HD+ display.