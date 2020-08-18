Realme launches two smartphones in India

Print your vegetarian squid
Smartphone brand Realme today launched its Realme C15 and Realme C12 in India.
The phones were launched alongside the Realme buds classic in a virtual event.
The C15 comes with a 6.5-inch mini drop fullscreen display.
The smartphone is equipped with a 6000mAh Battery with 18W Quick Charge. It supports reverse charging. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 12nm Oca Core 64 bit processor.
The phone has a 13MP AI Quad Camera setup which includes an ultra-wide, B&W and a retro lens. It comes with an 8MP selfie camera.
The phone is equipped with an instant Fingerprint Sensor. It comes in two colour variants- power silver and power blue.
The 3+32GB memory variant of the phone is priced at ₹9,999 while the 4+64GB is priced at ₹10,999.
The first sale of the phone will be at 12 PM on August 27. The phone will go on sale on realme.com and Flipkart.
Similar to the C15, the Realme C12 comes with a 6.5-inch display.
It is also equipped with a 6000mAh Battery and supports reverse charging. It comes with an instant Fingerprint Sensor.
It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The device has 3GB of RAM with 32GB storage. The phone has a 13MP AI Triple Camera with a macro and a B&W lens. It has a 5MP front camera.
The phone is available in power silver and power blue colours.
It is priced at ₹8,999. The first sale of the phone will be held on realme.com and Flipkart 12 PM on August 24.
