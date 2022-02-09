Redmi launches Note 11 Series in India

Feb 9 Redmi India, a sub-brand of Xiaomi India, on Wednesday announced the expansion of its 11th gen flagship smartphone line under its Redmi Note series, with the launch of the Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11.

Alongside the smartphone launch, Redmi India also introduced its first sports wearable device with the launch of the Redmi Smart Band Pro Sports Watch. It also launched its new smart television, the Redmi Smart TV X43.

Redmi Note 11 Series

The Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 smartphones come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The phones feature upgraded 33W Pro fast charging on a 5,000mAh large battery.

The Redmi Note 11S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, while the Redmi Note 11 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.

On the software front, both the devices are amongst the first to come with MIUI 13 out of the box.

The Redmi Note 11S features a 108MP main camera, with Samsung HM2 camera sensor. Its rear camera set-up also includes an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP macro camera.

The Redmi Note 11 comes with a 50MP primary camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, 2MP Macro and a 2MP depth sensor.

On the front, the Note 11S comes with a high-res 16MP camera, while the Note 11 comes with a 13MP camera.

Redmi Smart Band Pro

The brand’s new smart watch comes with a 1.47 inch AMOLED display. In a first, the Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with an Always On display.

The watch comes with over 110 pro workout modes, with three auto detect modes. It includes a host of smartwatch features. The watch also has health focused features such as Continuous SpO2 monitoring and 24-hour Heart Rate Monitoring.

The device has a battery life of up to 14 days that can last up to 20 days on power saving mode. Redmi Smart Band Pro can be paired via Xiaomi Wear App and Xiaomi Wear Lite available on Play Store and iOS App store respectively.

Redmi Smart TV X43’

Redmi India has also expanded its Redmi Smart TV X Series with the addition of Redmi TV X43.

The devices comes with a 43-inch 4K display panel that has a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. It also comes with support for Dolby Vision. The TV comes with a 30W stereo speaker set-up. It also supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos via HDMI eARC passthrough to external Atmos soundbars/AV receivers.

It comes with an interactive Patchwall 4.

Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 11S will be available in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB priced at ₹ 16,499, ₹ 17,499 and ₹ 18,499, respectively. It will be available starting February 21. Redmi Note 11 will be available in three variants - 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB for ₹13,499, ₹ 14,499 and ₹ 15,999, respectively, starting February 11.

Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch is priced at ₹3,999 and will go on sale on February 14. It will be available for ₹3,499 only for a limited period offer.

Redmi Smart TV X43 will cost ₹28,999 and will be available for purchase starting February 16

All the devices will be available for purchase across Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon.in and across all retail partners.