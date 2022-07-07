Samsung to launch Galaxy M13 Series on July 14

Samsung announced the launch of its Galaxy M13 Series — Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 — in India on July 14, 2022.

According to the release, Galaxy M13 5G comes with a 5000 mAh battery, while the 4G variant has a 6000 mAh battery. The 5G configured smartphones come with 11 bands support, a RAM Plus feature with up to 12 GB RAM storage and an Auto Data Switching feature for users to stay connected when their primary SIM is out of network.

“With such showstopper features, Galaxy M13 series caters to the evolving needs of millennials and Gen Z consumers for uninterrupted, on-the-go entertainment,” the company said in a statement. According to reports, the predecessor of the M13 series, the Samsung Galaxy M12, is priced at ₹10,999. Samsung has not officially revealed the cost details of its Galaxy M13 series.