Samsung to launch Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB memory variant in India

Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of Galaxy S22 Ultra with 1TB memory variant in India.

An exclusive sale event will be held for the variant on Samsung Live, Samsung’s own live commerce platform. Consumers can purchase the new model during the live event on March 28 at 6 pm on Samsung.com. Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB variant will be exclusively available on Samsung E-store and will be priced at ₹1,34,999.

The brand has also announced a host of pre-booking offers on the same.

The Galaxy S22 series was first announced in India in February with the phones going on sale earlier this month. Galaxy S22 Ultra 12GB+512GB) and 12GB+256G variants priced at ₹1,18,999 and ₹1,09,999, respectively went on sale in India earlier this month

Specifications

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, touted to combine the best of the S Series and Samsung’s Note series, features a built-in S Pen. It comes with 70 per cent lower latency, Samsung has said.

The phone has a 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of 1,750nits.

The series is powered by the latest 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform by Qualcomm.

As for the camera, the phone features a 108 MP wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens. The quad rear camera setup also includes a12 MP ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, a 10 MP telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and support for 3x optical zoom and a 10 MP telephoto camera with an f/4.9 aperture lens and 10x optical zoom. The camera supports Space Zoom with AI Super Resolution technology. The phone has a 40 MP front camera.

As for OS, the S Series of smartphones will support Android 12 and One UI 4.1. The entire Galaxy S22 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades, Samsung had announced.

It is also equipped with Vision Booster technology that enables their screen to intelligently adjust brightness throughout the day.