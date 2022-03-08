Samsung’s Galaxy F23 5G smartphone launched in India

Samsung on Tuesday announced the launch of its Galaxy F23 5G smartphone in India.

Aimed at “tech-savvy millennials and Gen Z consumers,” the latest addition to the Galaxy F series comes with a host of firsts.

Features

It is the first-ever F series smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon mobile platform and a 120Hz FHD+ display.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 750G mobile platform delivers. It features ‘on-device Artificial Intelligence.’

In another first, the phone comes with a RAM Plus feature providing up to 12GB RAM with intelligent memory expansion and a Power Cool Technology helping avoid overheating.

It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and has 25W fast charge support.

In terms of 5G connectivity, the phone has 12 bands support. It also comes with the first ever Auto Data Switching feature on the Galaxy F series, enabling users to receive calls or use data from thesecond SIM even if their primary SIM is in a no network area.

It features One UI 4.1 interface. The phone will have Android 12 out of the box with a promise of two years of OS updates and four years of security updates. The phone is also Samsung Pay enabled. It will also be equipped with Samsung’s security platform Samsung Knox.

In terms of camera, the phone comes with a a 50MP triple rear camera setup with 123-degree ultra-wide lens. It has an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. It comes with a Single-Take feature that helps to capture up to ten videos/images in just a single click. The phone has an 8MP front camera.

Availability and price

Galaxy F23 will be available in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colours.

It is priced at ₹17,499 for the 4GB+128GB variant and ₹18,499 for the 6GB+128 GB variant. There is an introductory price of ₹14,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant and ₹15,999 for the 6GB+128 GB variant. Galaxy F23 5G will be available across Samsung.com, Flipkart.com and select retail stores starting March 16.