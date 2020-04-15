Top 4 tech launches to expect in India after the lockdown

To contain further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the current lockdown till May 3. Amidst such a crisis, a lot of tech companies have put their gadget launches on hold.

Here are the top four tech launches to expect in India after the lockdown -

Compaq to launch Smart Televisions

Compaq brand will launch a full range of Smart TVs from size 32 inches to 65 inches in India. Compaq said that it looks forward to the launch of the new range of Smart TV in the last week of April.

Motorola to launch Moto Razr

Motorola is one such company that is currently postponing the launch of the Moto Razr in the face of the pandemic. The first sale of the revamped Moto Razr foldable smartphone was set to go live on April 2. It was then postponed to April 15, and now due to the prolonged lockdown, the company is yet to declare the new date of launch.

Xiaomi’s RedmiBook 14

Xiaomi is expected to launch the laptop RedmiBook 14. RedmiBook 14 was launched in China last year. In October, Xiaomi launched RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition. The laptop sports an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U processor and comes with a 14-inch FHD IPS display 5.75mm ultra-narrow bezel. The laptop has a screen-to-body ratio of 81.2%.

Xiaomi said that its RedmiBook 14 delivers up to 10 hours of usage and supports quick charge as well. Other important features of the laptop include MiDrop, Mi Smart Unlock 2.0.

Vivo V19

Vivo has delayed the launch of its flagship V19 owing to the current global situation and is yet to confirm the date and time for the launch. Vivo V19 was all set to be launched in India on March 26. Due to the lockdown, the launch of Vivo V19 has been postponed.