Vivo launches Vivo Y21e series: Here’s all you need to know

Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo has launched its Vivo Y21e, a budget-friendly Y series mobile phone in India. The smartphone has a 6.51 HD+ Halo Full View Display and features the Snapdragon 680 with the latest Funtouch OS 12.

Specifications of Vivo Y21e smartphone

The smartphone comes with a 6.51-inch HD+Halo Full View Display with in-cell technology. The new Vivo Y21e weighs 182g and has an 8.00mm thin body along with a 2.5D flat frame. Additionally, the smartphone also comes with an Eye Protection Mode which filters harmful blue light. Moreover, the Vivo Y21e consists of a side fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone. There is also a Face Wake unlock where users can unlock the phone in the blink of an eye.

The Vivo Y21e for photography offers a dual camera with 13MP primary sensor and 2MP super macro camera. The front or selfie camera 8MP with Face Beauty mode to capture images in any lighting conditions.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 680 processor with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage with 0.5GB extended RAM. The Vivo Y21e comes with 5000mAH battery with 18W charge technology.

The smartphone also comes with the updated version of Ultra Game Mode and features like iManager and EasyShare.

Price

The Vivo Y21e is available in 2 colours, Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow , and is priced at ₹12,990 for 3GB RAM and 64GB storage model.