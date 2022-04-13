Xiaomi 12 Pro is officially launching in India on April 27

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of its Xiaomi 12 Pro in India on April 27 this year. Launched in China last year, Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro made their international debut last month.

Xiaomi India announced the launch as a ‘showstopper’ on Twitter.

The flagship of the 𝑓𝑢𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒 is coming home — #Xiaomi12Pro 5G is launching on 27.04.22!

When we said we would get you "𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗿", we meant it!



Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.73-inch full HD+ display and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor coupled with a 12GB RAM.

The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and features USB Type-C audio, dual speakers, and Dolby Atmos support.

Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with two storage options: 128GB and 256GB.

The smartphone has a 4,600 mAh battery with 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

It has a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP camera for selfies.

According to 91mobiles, the smartphone will come in four colors: Black, Blue, Purple, Field Green.