Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the Redmi 10A in India on April 20, 2022, with an official teaser on Twitter. The Indian variant is likely to be similar to the Redmi 10A unveiled last month in China.

The smartphone will be available on the Amazon India website in blue, black, and silver color variants. According to a report by Mashable, the smartphone is expected to be priced around ₹8,300 and ₹10,700.

Specifications

The Chinese variant of the Redmi 10A features a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of up to 400 nits. It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 10 W standard charging.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM. It has two storage options: 64GB and 128GB. The Redmi 10A sports a 13MP rear camera sensor for photography and a 5MP front camera. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.