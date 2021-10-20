Moodagent uses AI to recommend songs based on listeners’ mood

A Denmark-based music streaming platform, Moodagent is betting on its AI capabilities to take on the likes of Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn in the Indian market.

As the name suggests, Moodagent allows users to customise their playlist based on their mood. The app offers five sliders to its users including sensual, tender, happy, angry and tempo — which they can adjust based on the kind of music they want to listen to, among other features. They can also readjust these sliders if they are not happy with the recommendation made by the app in the first go.

“If you look at the other streaming services they tend to do what I would call a lean back modality, in other words, where they recommend songs which are at one degree of separation from things that you already know. Whereas, our technology has many patents behind it along with tens of thousands of hours of AI that’s been human curated. So, unlike a lot of other AI that is just kind of algorithmically derived, we’ve got a musicologist,” George Howard, Chief Marketing Officer, Moodagent told BusinessLine.

The app is said to track thousands of parameters to come up with song recommendations including time of the day, repeated patterns that go through the user’s life and learn from their engagement with the app among other things. “So it’s a much more interactive and much more dynamic type of parameters than just kind of simple parameters about beats per minute and keys,” Howard added.

Discussions with Indian labels

While the app only has a Western song catalogue at the moment, they are in discussion with major Indian labels as well and are expected to present that to Indian users shortly. The brand also plans to partner with fintech and device wearable brands to reach the Indian audience.

“We have launched a subscription-based model globally, because we are not positioning any ads, we are charging for a premium based service, which gives you a premium experience. So right now, we have launched a ₹119 a month subscription model and as we move forward, you will see various other models which we will be presenting as we move forward,” said Jyoti Handa, Executive Vice-President and Managing Director, Moodagent India.

The company is currently focused on studying consumer behaviour in various cities and States. According to the company’s current statistics, Punjab is the number one State in terms of adopting Moodagent, followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal.

At this point, the company offers a 15-day free trial to any user without asking for any information and then that can be extended to 30 days free trial.

“So 45 days of a free trial where the user basically gets to play with the app. It’s more like an awareness stage wherein the user gets on board, gets aware of the features. This is important because Moodagent is not like any other streaming service, where they just search for an artist or track. It’s basically a set of interactive tools which they need to take some time to play with and understand the power of,” Handa added.

Moodagent was launched in Denmark by Peter Berg Steffensen and Mikael Henderson in 2020. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen with offices in Berlin, Sydney, Delhi, and Mumbai, with the goal of being present in over 25 countries by the end of 2023.

