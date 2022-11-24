SaaS-based enterprise employee commute automation platform, MoveInSync has expanded its operations to the Philippines and Ghana in addition to its existing operations in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Jamaica, and South Africa, amongst others.

The platform aims to double its revenue to 700 crores in the next 12 months. MoveInSync said it is set close to the year in March 2023 with a revenue of 350 crores.

Deepesh Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, MoveInSync, said, “We are absolutely delighted to continue our growth story. Over the last 6 months, we have grown more than 100 per cent with enterprises rapidly bringing back employees to work. We have seen this trend globally.”

The growth is driven by the need for enterprises to optimize employee productivity at various levels-be in commute or at work itself, he added.

Related Stories User engagement with Tata Neu below desired levels, says report The super app is plagued by a buggy interface, user inertia and poor marketing, say experts READ NOW

The company said, while MoveInSync’s revenue primarily stems from employee commute solutions, their workplace automation product, WorkInSync, has greatly added to the growth. MoveInSync added WorkInSync to its suite of enterprise products during Covid-19 to enable existing enterprise clients to create a hybrid, safe, digitized work environment for employees.

The platform’s enterprise transport product is currently used by Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Infosys, and Wipro, transporting more than 500,000 employees per day, globally, clocking more than 3 million trips each month.