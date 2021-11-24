Nasdaq-listed F5 doubles seating at Hyderabad development centre

F5 Inc, a Nasdaq-listed multi-cloud application security and delivery company, has doubled the seating at its product development centre in Hyderabad to 900 from 450.

The company also added a new floor at the centre, which was set up in 2018.

“Within three years, the Indian entity is operating from both Hyderabad and Bangalore while contributing to the overall F5 goals,” a company official said.

The Hyderabad centre will be led by Rohit Arya, who has over 30 years of experience in the industry.

“As an engineering industry veteran, he will play a crucial role in driving F5 India’s innovation and growth in the years to come,” Sachidanandan Sambandan, Senior Vice-President (BIG-IP Engineering), said in a statement.

Indian opportunity

The Indian market offers unmatched scale, and F5 India is well-positioned to enhance its market leadership, Arya said.

“The India team has grown to over 700 employees. Both the Hyderabad and Bangalore sites anticipate additional growth potential in the next few years,” he said.