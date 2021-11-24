Nasdaq-listed F5 doubles seating at Hyderabad development centre

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
F5 Inc, a Nasdaq-listed multi-cloud application security and delivery company, has doubled the seating at its product development centre in Hyderabad to 900 from 450.
The company also added a new floor at the centre, which was set up in 2018.
“Within three years, the Indian entity is operating from both Hyderabad and Bangalore while contributing to the overall F5 goals,” a company official said.
TCS to help expand Swiss Re’s cloud-based digital workplace
The Hyderabad centre will be led by Rohit Arya, who has over 30 years of experience in the industry.
“As an engineering industry veteran, he will play a crucial role in driving F5 India’s innovation and growth in the years to come,” Sachidanandan Sambandan, Senior Vice-President (BIG-IP Engineering), said in a statement.
Indian opportunity
The Indian market offers unmatched scale, and F5 India is well-positioned to enhance its market leadership, Arya said.
Indian IT industry estimated to hire 4.50 lakh people in H2FY22: Report
“The India team has grown to over 700 employees. Both the Hyderabad and Bangalore sites anticipate additional growth potential in the next few years,” he said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...