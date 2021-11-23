TCS to help expand Swiss Re’s cloud-based digital workplace

Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its 18-year partnership with Swiss Re to help the Zurich-based reinsurance company build a more social and open digital workspace by leveraging the cloud, to further drive collaboration and innovation.

TCS will help Swiss Re develop its future-ready cloud-based digital workplace using Microsoft technologies and manage the underlying operations. The aim is to deliver a persona-based, insights-driven user experience for over 18,000 end-users.

TCS will help Swiss Re enhance operations through automation and DevOps best practice.

“The key to building an innovative, future-ready organisation is a vibrant digital workplace that fosters creativity and collaboration, while keeping data and interactions secure. TCS is thrilled to expand its long-standing partnership with Swiss Re to build a new digital workplace using Microsoft technologies,” said Siva Ganesan, Global Head, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS.