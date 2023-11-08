The product ecosystem in India is evolving rapidly, and the utilisation of deep tech has helped startups make world-class products and scale up rapidly. Nasscom announced the winners of the fourteenth edition of Emerge 50 Awards and the League of 10 winners, held on the sidelines of Nasscom Future Forge.

It saw 741 submissions screened and evaluated on several parameters, including financials, growth, market differentiation, product differentiation, market size, and usage of advanced technology. Further, more than 20% of the applications were from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities like Cochin, Coimbatore, Trivandrum, Bhubaneshwar, Kochi, Indore, and Jaipur.

The Emerge 50 awards saw applications highlighting the critical impact of DeepTech in sectors such as aviation & spaceTech, cybersecurity, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial, media, supply chain & logistics and sustainability.

“As we increasingly see the transition of DeepTech from theoretical research to concrete market solutions the opportunities for Indian technology industry become limitless. Emerge 50 has become the standard-bearer in recognising agents of change – companies that continue to push the boundaries on what is possible. The cohort this year represents a diverse cross-section of DeepTech companies that are providing real-world solutions to complex global problems. Our best wishes to each of the Emerge leaders of 2023,” said Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom.

Amongst the 50 Emerging DeepTech Start-ups, nasscom also announced the league of 10 winners, recognising companies creating new products or solutions with unique IP and potential impact.

GalaxEye, building the world’s first multi-sensor imaging satellite, BluSapphire Cyber System , startup solving for cyber threat detection, Fortytwo Labs, Azooka, a biotech company with products pushing the climate change agenda to protect the environment from bio-hazardous chemicals used in life science research and molecular diagnostic application were some of the companies in the league of 10 from the nasscom awards.

The other startups in the league of 10 were Artelus, HaystackAnalytics, Proxgy, Inntot Technologies Pvt Ltd, XYMA Analytic.

