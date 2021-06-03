Netflix to set up its first live-action post-production facility in Mumbai

Video streaming company Netflix will set up its first live-action post-production facility globally in Mumbai, the company has announced.

“We are thrilled to share that Mumbai will be home to Netflix’s first fully owned, live-action, full-service post-production facility globally,” the company said in an official release.

The new facility will be fully operational by June 2022. It will have 40 offline editing rooms designed as a “flexible and collaborative” environment for showrunners, directors, editors and sound designers.

“With innovation and collaboration as the key focus, the facility will pioneer advanced media management workflows that will allow a seamless partnership with India’s post-production community,” the company said.

Netflix has invested ₹3,000 crores in local programming in India over 2019 and 2020. In March this year, it announced its lineup of 41 titles in India. The content slate of originals Netflix India will be coming up with this year include 13 movies, 15 series — including season two renewals — four documentaries, three reality shows, as well as six comedy specials.

“We are investing in the latest technologies and skill development through multiple certifications and training workshops in post-production, script writing and other aspects of creative production,” it said.

The company is still figuring things out in India even as it continues to invest here with an eye on the future growth prospects.

“India, we are still figuring things out. And so that investment takes some guts and belief forward-looking,” Reed Hasting, Co-Founder, Netflix, said during a post earnings call earlier this year.

Overall, Netflix added roughly 3.98 million subscribers globally from January through March 2021.