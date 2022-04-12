hamburger

Neutraceutical start-up Laurik raises ₹3.7 crore

BL Hyderabad Bureau | April 12 | Updated on: Apr 12, 2022
Laurik, a direct-to-consumer neutraceutical brand, has raised ₹3.7 crore from investors. The start-up has raised the funds when it is still in the ideation stage.

The funding round was led by Murthy Aradhi, co-founder at FastCollab, and Lakshmikant PB, Director of Finance at Antler, an early-stage venture capital firm.

Lavanya Sunkari, Founder and CEO of Laurik, said the Indian nutraceuticals market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 15 per cent in the next fives.

“We would like to utilise the funds to strengthen our research and development capacities, and expand the team size and scale our go-to-market operations,” she said.

Published on April 12, 2022
