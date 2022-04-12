Neutraceutical start-up Laurik raises ₹3.7 crore

The funding round was led by Murthy Aradhi, co-founder at FastCollab, and Lakshmikant PB, Director of Finance at Antler, an early-stage venture capital firm
Laurik, a direct-to-consumer neutraceutical brand, has raised ₹3.7 crore from investors. The start-up has raised the funds when it is still in the ideation stage.
The funding round was led by Murthy Aradhi, co-founder at FastCollab, and Lakshmikant PB, Director of Finance at Antler, an early-stage venture capital firm.
Lavanya Sunkari, Founder and CEO of Laurik, said the Indian nutraceuticals market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 15 per cent in the next fives.
“We would like to utilise the funds to strengthen our research and development capacities, and expand the team size and scale our go-to-market operations,” she said.
Published on
April 12, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.