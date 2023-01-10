Microsoft has launched a new AI that can imitate your voice with a 3-second voice sample.

Microsoft’s Vall-E, an homage to OpenAI’s Dall-E art generator, is a new AI that has dubbed a “neural codec language model” and has been trained on over 60,000 hours of speech.

Microsoft's Vall-E AI

Microsoft’s Vall-E demo can be viewed on the GitHub page. Microsoft’s Vall-E can recreate a specific voice with just three seconds of dialog, allowing the user to simply type what they want that voice to say to create paragraphs or any other content.

As a recent development, Microsoft seeks a $10 billion investment in OpenAI that created the AR bot ChatGPT. ChatGPT was launched in late November 2022.